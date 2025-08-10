403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) --
1932 -- Kuwait Ruler Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a letter to the British political agent in Kuwait, approving Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Saeed's letter regarding borders between the two countries.
1960 -- Kuwait Insurance Company was established with a capital of five million Rupees.
1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the National Industries Company with a capital of 20 million Rupees.
1966 -- State of Kuwait ratified the Arab Administrative Development Organization's (ARADO) agreement, which was approved by the Arab League on April 1, 1961.
1990 -- An extraordinary summit of the Arab League condemned the Iraqi invasion of the State of Kuwait, and decided not to recognize Iraq's annexation of the State nor any development resulting from the invasion and occupation. The Arab League told Iraq to immediately withdraw its forces from Kuwait.
1990 -- The Kuwaiti resistance put out a leaflet dubbed Al-Murabitoun (sentries), which was announced at mosques, calling on the people of the nation to be patient and resist the Iraqi invaders.
1992 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the Public Authority for Youth and Sports.
2001 -- A tremendous amount of fish died in Ashairej area.
2002 -- Fawzi Dahash clinched the 14th Asian Games 400m sprint gold medal in Sri Lanka.
2005 -- Abdulaziz Mohammad Jaafar, a prominent Kuwaiti media figure and considered one of the founders of the sector in Kuwait and Arab region, passed away at the age of 77.
2012 -- Ahmad Zaid Al-Sarhan, former parliament speaker (1967-1970), passed away at age 92.
2016 -- Kuwaiti shooter Fuhaid Al-Daihani won a gold medal in the double trap championship in Brazil Olympic Games, the first for Kuwait in the Olympics. (end)
gta
1932 -- Kuwait Ruler Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a letter to the British political agent in Kuwait, approving Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Saeed's letter regarding borders between the two countries.
1960 -- Kuwait Insurance Company was established with a capital of five million Rupees.
1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the National Industries Company with a capital of 20 million Rupees.
1966 -- State of Kuwait ratified the Arab Administrative Development Organization's (ARADO) agreement, which was approved by the Arab League on April 1, 1961.
1990 -- An extraordinary summit of the Arab League condemned the Iraqi invasion of the State of Kuwait, and decided not to recognize Iraq's annexation of the State nor any development resulting from the invasion and occupation. The Arab League told Iraq to immediately withdraw its forces from Kuwait.
1990 -- The Kuwaiti resistance put out a leaflet dubbed Al-Murabitoun (sentries), which was announced at mosques, calling on the people of the nation to be patient and resist the Iraqi invaders.
1992 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the Public Authority for Youth and Sports.
2001 -- A tremendous amount of fish died in Ashairej area.
2002 -- Fawzi Dahash clinched the 14th Asian Games 400m sprint gold medal in Sri Lanka.
2005 -- Abdulaziz Mohammad Jaafar, a prominent Kuwaiti media figure and considered one of the founders of the sector in Kuwait and Arab region, passed away at the age of 77.
2012 -- Ahmad Zaid Al-Sarhan, former parliament speaker (1967-1970), passed away at age 92.
2016 -- Kuwaiti shooter Fuhaid Al-Daihani won a gold medal in the double trap championship in Brazil Olympic Games, the first for Kuwait in the Olympics. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment