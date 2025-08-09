UAE Summer: How Some Residents Shift To Weekend Mode As Early As Tuesday

“After over 25 years in the UAE, I've come to treat Thursdays like a soft start to the weekend,” says Omer Abd Elkhalig, a Sudanese artist.“I take a walk to unwind, plan small weekend tasks , organise meals, and spend time with family to ease into a slower rhythm."

"In the summer, I explore new indoor cafés for a change of scene. I start planning my weekend as early as Wednesday, as it motivates me to be more energetic in my work. Sometimes I watch movies and keep a long list ready to download my weekend bucket list. I also value digital detox hours, small things that help me recharge before the weekend really begins.”

From prepping ice cubes for cold coffee to neatly arranging salad ingredients, these small acts become rituals of joy. For many in the UAE, the art of making the most of summer lies not in escape but in embracing it, one thoughtful step at a time.

'Keeps us connected, refreshed'

“My mom was born and brought up in the UAE, and my dad moved here around 1966, so they know the UAE summers really well,” says Ana Fernandes, an Indian resident of the UAE.“We've found our rhythm with the early weekend; it adds real sunshine to our plans. Since both my parents have a half-day on Fridays, we get a head start. We usually plan during the week, whether it's checking for a Bollywood release or something new on Netflix. Even in summer, we stay active with evening walks with our dog Ande, family board games, or quick pet-friendly staycations in Dubai. It keeps us connected, refreshed, and ready for the week ahead.”

Felyjoy Gonzales, a 33-year-old Filipina who has lived in Dubai for a decade, says early weekends help her stay refreshed during the summer.“I love short staycations, spa sessions, and karaoke nights with friends. It's my way of staying cool and mentally recharging indoors. Even a few hours of planned quiet time during the week, I start mine as early as Tuesday, makes a big difference,” she shares.

As summer peaks across the UAE , a growing number of Dubai residents are shifting into weekend mode well before Friday. With temperatures crossing 45°C, many are adjusting their routines.

To prepare for the weekly break, they start wrapping up work tasks earlier, switching to wellness and social plans by Thursday evening, and redefining what the weekend feels like.

From packed cafés by late Thursday to wellness classes fully booked before sunset, the trend points to a collective behavioural shift. Businesses are also adapting, with some flexible workspaces and agencies quietly supporting“soft Fridays,” allowing hybrid or half-day routines in response to employee well-being.

'Early weekend' culture

Maneet Singh, psychotherapist and mental health counsellor at Keyani Wellness Centre, says the growing 'early weekend' culture in the UAE isn't just a social shift; it's a reflection of how we psychologically adapt to environmental stress. According to Temporal Motivation Theory, our drive increases when a reward feels closer and more emotionally meaningful. And in the peak of Dubai's heat, the idea of waiting until Friday or Saturday to unwind feels less satisfying. So people are front-loading joy, grabbing small moments of rest, social connection, or personal time earlier in the week.

What's interesting is that our brains start releasing dopamine, the 'feel-good' neurochemical, before the reward itself, just in anticipation. This early sense of relief and control becomes especially powerful in a climate where external conditions can feel restrictive. There's also a bit of hedonic adaptation happening over time; we get used to the discomfort, but we still crave emotional novelty. Shifting the rhythm of the week offers that micro-reset our minds need.

“For families, this shift is even more significant. Parents are reimagining Thursday evenings, movie nights, board games, and intentional connection as a way to reset sooner. From a psychological lens, this ties into attachment theory, which shows that predictable emotional closeness supports children's sense of safety and regulation. And for parents, it offers something deeply valuable: the chance to be present without the usual rush of the weekend.

In essence, the early weekend isn't a luxury; it's a form of emotional recalibration. It's how individuals and families in the UAE are building small pockets of control, connection, and comfort in a season that often demands resilience,” she added.

As the summer heat in the UAE reaches its peak, this growing weekend culture serves as a powerful reminder that thriving often means slowing down sooner, reconnecting with what matters, and embracing the season in your way.