Arab World Rejects, Global Community Condemns Israel's Gaza Occupation Plan

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Israel's recent declaration of intent to fully occupy the Gaza Strip has sparked a wave of strong Arab rejection and mounting international condemnation, amid dire warnings of an escalating humanitarian catastrophe in the war-ravaged territory, now approaching two years of continuous conflict.

In a statement issued Saturday by the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministerial committee formed by the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza denounced the Israeli plan as a“dangerous and unacceptable escalation.” The committee called it a clear violation of international law and an unlawful attempt to impose facts on the ground through force, in direct contravention of relevant UN resolutions.

The statement further condemned what it described as ongoing Israeli policies of“killing, starvation, forced displacement, land annexation, and settler terrorism,” warning that such actions could constitute crimes against humanity. The committee urged immediate implementation of the Arab-Islamic plan for Gaza's reconstruction and called for strong participation in the upcoming Cairo conference dedicated to rebuilding the devastated enclave.

The humanitarian toll continues to rise. Gaza's Health Ministry announced Saturday that the number of people who have died from starvation has reached 212 - including 98 children - after 11 new deaths were recorded. In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals reported 39 more deaths and 491 injuries. Since October 7, 2023, the total death toll from the Israeli offensive has climbed to 61,369, with 152,850 people injured. From 18 March 2025, alone, there have been 9,862 deaths and 40,809 injuries. The number of people killed while trying to obtain humanitarian aid - often referred to locally as“bread martyrs” - has reached 1,743, with over 12,590 others injured.

On the diplomatic front, Israel's Channel 12 reported that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff recently met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Ibiza, Spain, to discuss a potential deal to end the war in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Domestically, Israel's Maariv newspaper said the decision to move forward with the occupation plan reflects a“hybrid consensus” between the military establishment and mounting pressure from far-right political factions. However, the report noted that senior Israeli military officers have voiced serious concerns over the plan's feasibility and long-term implications.

International backlash has intensified. The foreign ministers of Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement condemning Israel's proposed occupation, warning it could constitute a breach of international humanitarian law. The European Commission's crisis management division echoed these concerns, saying the extension of military operations would exacerbate Gaza's humanitarian collapse and place hostages at further risk. Both bodies called for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency session on Saturday following a request by Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour. Mansour warned of an imminent large-scale invasion and mass displacement of Gaza's population into makeshift camps.

These developments come as the United Nations issues stark warnings of a complete breakdown of Gaza's humanitarian infrastructure. Despite intensifying international and regional pressure, Israel appears determined to press forward with its military strategy, deepening global concern over the future of Gaza and prospects for peace in the region.