Finance, Public Enterprises Ministers Discuss Enhancing Cooperation On State Asset Management

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, met with Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in the New Administrative Capital for a joint meeting attended by senior officials from both ministries. The discussions came as part of the state's broader efforts to enhance coordination and integration among government bodies to ensure the optimal utilisation of state-owned resources and assets.

Kouchouk affirmed the Ministry of Finance's commitment to making the best possible use of the state's resources and assets by supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the growth and profitability of public companies. He noted that these efforts complement the state's wider economic agenda to boost production and exports, attract greater investment inflows, and build a more competitive economy.

“Our approach is guided by a comprehensive and coherent vision for financial and economic policies that stimulate productive sectors and enhance export capacity,” Kouchouk said. He added that the ministry is working to streamline financial settlement procedures between public enterprise companies and entities affiliated with the Ministry of Finance, with the aim of ensuring financial sustainability and maintaining both tax and competitive neutrality.

For his part, El-Shimy stressed that the Ministry of Public Enterprises is focused on making the most of the assets held by its subsidiary companies and investing them in ways that deliver the highest possible returns. This, he explained, is being implemented through an integrated strategy and clearly defined action plans aimed at improving performance, developing modern management systems, and raising operational efficiency, thereby generating tangible added value for the national economy.

El-Shimy added that the ministry's plan centres on turning assets into a sustainable source of economic growth by implementing development and restructuring projects that increase productivity and strengthen the competitiveness of public enterprise companies in both domestic and international markets. He underscored that continuous coordination and integration between state institutions remains a core pillar for achieving development objectives, in line with the state's vision to build a strong and sustainable economy.