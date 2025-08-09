MSMEDA Visits Industrial Zones, Production Clusters To Tackle Small Investor Challenges

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Bassel Rahmy, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), has announced that the agency's branches across various governorates are conducting a series of visits throughout August to industrial zones and production clusters. The aim, he explained, is to identify the challenges facing small investors and coordinate with local authorities to resolve them, while also providing the necessary financing and technical support.

The agency's offices in all governorates are also delivering a range of free training courses and awareness seminars, in addition to the field visits, to explain the state mechanisms available to support small and medium projects.

This initiative is part of MSMEDA's ongoing role in raising awareness among citizens and young people, encouraging them to embrace self-employment, and introducing them to the services needed to launch new projects or expand existing ones.

Rahmy noted that the training courses and seminars aim to inspire citizens and youth to pursue entrepreneurship and equip them to establish economically viable projects capable of providing stable job opportunities for themselves and others. They also help existing project owners learn about MSMEDA's development services, ways to increase profitability, and the full scope of support available under state laws backing the small enterprise sector-particularly the incentives and benefits outlined in Law No. 152 of 2020 on the Development of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises, and Law No. 6 of 2025 on tax facilitation measures for small enterprises.

He stressed that the activities organised by MSMEDA's offices are carried out in coordination with governorates and universities, with a particular focus on encouraging young people, recent graduates, and women to venture into entrepreneurship and start their own businesses through the simplest possible procedures. The training covers how to establish different types of projects, prepare feasibility studies, and secure financing.

Rahmy highlighted the crucial role of awareness seminars in motivating owners of informal sector businesses to integrate into the formal economy, enabling them to access the advantages and facilitation measures provided by the law, including classification certificates and other incentives. He urged citizens to attend these seminars and benefit from them by contacting MSMEDA branches in their governorates or calling the agency's hotline.

MSMEDA branches nationwide receive applications from citizens and young people to join the free training programmes, which prepare them to establish small enterprises in service, commercial, and industrial sectors.

In Sharqeya, the local MSMEDA branch is scheduled to hold several awareness seminars in cities across the governorate to promote the agency's programmes and services, while also participating in the committee responsible for formalising project statuses in coordination with the governorate.

In Qalyubeya, the agency's office participated in July in the graduation project marathon for Benha University students, showcasing MSMEDA's services to new graduates. The office also organised training courses in e-marketing for project owners.

In Ismailia, the MSMEDA branch, in cooperation with the Directorate of Youth and Sports, organised an exhibition showcasing handicrafts and heritage products. Meanwhile, in the Red Sea Governorate, the agency's branch is conducting field visits to the industrial complex in Hurghada to assess the needs of factory owners, address operational obstacles, and raise awareness of laws supporting their businesses.