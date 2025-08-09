403
PSG Complete Signing Of French Goalkeeper Chevalier From Lille
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday signed French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille for a reported 40mn euros ($46.6mn). The 23-year-old had signed until 2030.
Chevalier has been a member of several France squads but has yet to win a senior cap. He shone as Lille reached the last 16 of last season's Champions League, particularly in a 1-0 win at home over Real Madrid and a 3-1 victory away to Atletico Madrid. PSG, meanwhile, won the Champions League, Ligue 1 and French Cup with Italian star Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, backed up by Russian Matvey Safonov and Spaniard Arnau Tenas who are still in the squad.
Chevalier is the second goalkeeper the club have signed this summer, after Italian-Brazilian teenager Renato Marin. Sources close to the club said PSG sporting director Luis Campos had assured Chevalier he would be first-choice goalkeeper. Chevalier is expected to be available as early as Wednesday when PSG face Tottenham in the European Super Cup in Udine, Italy.
Inigo Martinez leaves Barcelona for Saudi club Al Nassr
Barcelona announced that centre-back Inigo Martinez will leave the La Liga champions, as Spanish media reported he would join Saudi side Al Nassr. The 34-year-old made 71 appearances in all competitions for Barca after joining from Athletic Bilbao in 2023, helping them win the Spanish title last season.
Martinez previously spent seven seasons with Real Sociedad after coming through their academy, before a six-year spell at Bilbao. He won 21 caps for Spain between 2013 and 2023. Al Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League last term, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing as top-scorer with 25 goals. Martinez's departure will free up space on cash-strapped Barca's wage bill.
West Ham sign Leicester goalkeeper Hermansen
West Ham have signed Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced. No fee was disclosed, but British media reported that West Ham were paying around £20mn ($27mn) for the 25-year-old Denmark international.
Hermansen made 72 appearances for Leicester, winning the Championship title in 2024. He impressed last season as the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League.
West Ham were in the hunt for a new goalkeeper after Poland's Lukasz Fabianski left at the end of last season. Hermansen will compete with Alphonse Areola, 32, who played 26 times in the Premier League last season.
Casper Ankergren, who worked with Hermansen at Brondby, is West Ham's goalkeeping coach under manager Graham Potter.
