Qatar Reads Opens Kalila Wa Dimna Exhibition In Buenos Aires As Part Of Year Of Culture Event
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Kalila wa Dimna exhibition was officially inaugurated in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, as part of the participation of the Qatar Reads initiative, which operates under the umbrella of Qatar National Library (QNL), in the Qatar-Argentina 2025 Year of Culture.
The exhibition opening, attended by adviser at the Qatari embassy in Argentina Ali bin Mohammed al-Banali, and Argentina's Minister of Culture Gabriela Ricardes, was accompanied by a cultural session. Both events held great significance as part of this year's cultural exchange programmes.
The exhibition, which runs until October 31, features 12 new miniature-style artworks created by Qatari artist Wadha al-Athba. The pieces blend traditional materials such as indigo, saffron, and gold leaf, merging the aesthetics of classical Islamic art with contemporary visual storytelling.
The opening ceremony, held at Ricardo Guiraldes Library, included a workshop combining storytelling and artistic creativity.
Thirty students from public schools across Buenos Aires participated in reading sessions of the Spanish edition of Timeless Proverbs from Kalila wa Dimna, and engaged in hands-on creative activities. Each student received a specially designed reading kit to continue their literary journey at home. In this context, Qatar's ambassador to Argentina and Chile (non-resident) Batal bin Mujeeb al-Dossary, affirmed that this initiative reminds all that diplomacy can be expressed in multiple languages, and it becomes more enduring when written through stories that echo across generations.
The envoy stated that by sharing Qatari literature with Argentine children, seeds of empathy and mutual understanding are being planted, noting that Qatar Reads provided copies of the book to Argentina's national library, offering a wider segment of children and families in Buenos Aires access to these timeless tales.
Argentina's Minister of Culture Gabriela Ricardes emphasised the role of literature in building bridges between cultures, stressing that Buenos Aires' embrace of the Qatar Reads initiative highlights the importance of stories in conveying universal values of kindness, courage, and wisdom, values that transcend borders and help children build a shared cultural language through books.
Director of Qatar Reads, Fatima Majed al-Malki, affirmed the initiative's deep belief that every story brings people one step closer to greater understanding.
She pointed out that the cultural session in Buenos Aires offered children a chance to express their own visions through new narratives and discover the beauty of cultural exchange, a child who reads across cultures is nourished by the seeds of curiosity and the bonds of connection planted through these exchanges.
The Spanish edition of Timeless Proverbs from Kalila wa Dimna, published by Hamad Bin Khalifa Publishing House, includes the exhibition's artwork. It will be distributed to schools and libraries throughout Argentina as part of a joint initiative between Qatar and Argentina to promote intercultural understanding through literature and the arts.
The translation and distribution of the book in Spanish, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture in Buenos Aires, reflect the power of culture as soft diplomacy. Kalila wa Dimna is a classic of Arabic literature with ancient roots in India, translated into Arabic in the 8th century and later inherited by Islamic and European literary traditions. These tales are known for their moral lessons, delivered through talking animals and clever plots.
Qatar Reads aims to instill a love of reading among members of Qatari society through nationwide programs and campaigns. It has expanded its reach through partnerships with the Year of Culture initiative and contributed to literary exchanges by making Arabic stories accessible to global audiences, while also introducing Qatari readers to Argentine stories later this year.
The event, which included an art exhibition and cultural session, brought together children, families, educators, and dignitaries in celebration of the power of storytelling and its role in fostering intercultural dialogue.
The cultural exchange program, by employing storytelling as a form of cultural diplomacy, highlights the ability of narrative to transcend borders and help shape a more connected and compassionate global future.
