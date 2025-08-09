403
Make Use Of Air-Conditioned Parks To Stay Fit In Summer, Says Ministry
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality has encouraged the public to make use of its air conditioned parks to stay fit during the peak summer.
In an X post, the ministry said that it provides shaded and cooled paths at Al Gharrafa, Umm Al Seneem and Rawdat Al Hamama parks to make exercise a way of life in a safe and comfortable environment year round.
Al Gharrafa Park has a 657m air-conditioned circular walking and running track, with temperatures maintained between 26-28° Celsius.
The plant fence and the lush green lawn add to the beauty of the park.
The Islamic Mashrabiya-style structures allow cool air circulation in the tracks.
Solar panels along the corridor generate electricity and provide a plant fence at a suitable height.
The park has 343 trees, two exercise areas with fitness equipment, and two children's play areas for age groups from 2-5 and 6-12, as well as children with special needs.
The park has four restaurant kiosks, a bicycle rental kiosk, green wall on the facades of male and female toilet buildings, bicycle parking, as well as garden furniture from locally manufactured fibre-concrete benches, garbage cans, shades and drinking water basins.
The Umm Al Seneem Park in Doha's Ain Khalid area has the Guinness World Record 1.143km air-conditioned track.
The park also features a variety of amenities designed to cater to diverse needs, including toilets, drinking fountains and ample parking areas along with a fitness box, dedicated fitness equipment, bicycle path and children's play areas.
The Rawdat Al Hamam Park features the longest air-conditioned outdoor track in the world with a length of 1.197km.
The park can receive up to 10,000 visitors daily and it features the largest plant clock in Qatar, in addition to eight service kiosks, a 500-spectator open amphitheatre and separate prayer rooms and bathrooms for men and women.
The park extends over a total area of 176,000sq m including 138,000sq m of green spaces that comprise 80% of the total area.
There are 1,042 trees of 21 local and international species, and features modern facilities including an automatic irrigation system using 100% treated water.
