Comprehensive resource outlines proven strategies for getting quoted, summarized, and linked in Google's AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE).

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Google's AI Overviews now appearing for roughly 13% of all search queries, according to a leading industry study published in March 2025, visibility in AI summaries is quickly becoming the new SEO battleground. Today, Online Advantages, a U.S.-based SEO and AI marketing agency in Mooresville, NC, released its definitive guide: How to Get Featured in Google's AI Overviews: A Guide to the New SEO. The content will be updated constantly.

Read the full guide:

The article delivers step-by-step methods for increasing the likelihood of being selected by Google's AI to appear in the AI Overview box-content that users see first, even before organic rankings.

Key Takeaways from the Guide



Semantic SEO & Entity Optimization - Structure your content around entities Google's AI recognizes and trusts.

Structured Data for AI Parsing - Deploy JSON-LD schemas for articles, FAQs, and products to signal topic relevance.

E-E-A-T for AI - Strengthen Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trust signals to outperform generic content.

Passage-Level Optimization - Break content into question/answer segments to increase snippet and AI summary pickup. AI Overview Optimization Checklist - A repeatable, 10-step process for preparing content for Google's generative AI.

Why It Matters

"Traditional SEO wins you visibility in blue links. AI Overview SEO wins you visibility before the click," says Matt Maglodi, founder of Online Advantages. "If you're not targeting AIO placement now, you're already behind."

Generative AI in search is reshaping traffic flows. Businesses featured in AI Overviews enjoy brand authority boosts, higher CTRs, and traffic surges without increasing ad spend.

FAQ - Common Questions About Google's AI Overviews

Q: What is an AI Overview?

A: A feature in Google's Search Generative Experience that displays AI-generated summaries with citations from selected sources.

Q: How do I get my content featured?

A: By aligning with AI's entity recognition, using structured data, meeting E-E-A-T guidelines, and formatting content for easy summarization.

Q: Does this replace traditional SEO?

A: No-traditional SEO still matters, but AIO optimization is now essential for staying visible in AI-driven search results.

About Online Advantages

Founded in 2012, Online Advantages specializes in SEO, AI-driven marketing, and digital PR for businesses across the U.S. The agency's strategies blend technical precision with creative execution, helping brands secure premium visibility in both traditional and AI-driven search environments.

Current Website:

Soon Rebranding To:

Founder's LinkedIn: Matt Maglodi

🌐

Upcoming Findings

As part of our ongoing AI Overview research - now tracking over 30,000 keyword opportunities - we've identified several trends that could reshape how brands approach Google's generative search. While the full breakdown will appear soon in our continuously updated AI Overview Optimization Guide, readers can expect insights on:

- Which types of search intent most often trigger AIO citations

- How existing organic rankings factor into AI Overview inclusion

- Emerging SERP feature patterns that overlap with AIO placements

- The role of site authority in niche, low-volume wins

Stay tuned for the next guide update, and please excuse any temporary layout issues as we migrate to our new domain, OnlineAdvantages .

SOURCE Online Advantages

