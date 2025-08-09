Now Live In The UK: Worldwide Club Offers For Travel Enthusiasts

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

£799PP-5-STAR DUBAI HOLIDAY WITH DIRECT FLIGHTS

Relax for five nights at a private beach resort in one of Dubai's most luxurious neighbourhoods-Jumeirah Beach Residence. This deal includes return direct flights and a 5-star hotel overlooking the Palm Jumeirah.

£99-CITY BREAKS ACROSS THE UK, UP TO 54% OFF

We can choose from 11 boutique Malmaison hotels across the UK for less than £50 per person. These overnight stays between November and March include full English breakfast.

£29-HALF-PRICE AFTERNOON TEA FOR 2 ACROSS THE UK

Tuck into tasty cakes in turreted castles and sip prosecco while admiring pristine parkland. This Club Offer saves 50% on the usual price of afternoon tea at 13 rural retreats across England and Wales. At less than £15 per person, it's a deal you won't find anywhere else.

£1049PP-14-NIGHT CARIBBEAN CRUISE INCLUDING FLIGHTS

Two weeks island-hopping around the Caribbean for less than £75 a night. This 14-night cruise abord the P&O Arvia calls at St Kitts, British Virgin Islands, St Martin, Martinque, Antigua, Grenada, St Lucia and Barbados.

HALF-PRICE-18TH-CENTURY LISBON TOWNHOUSE STAY

Set in restored 18th-century Lisbon townhouse Janelas Verdes. Interiors include oil paintings, wood panelling, a fireplace, and a winding staircase. Take in panoramic views of the Tagus River from the rooftop terrace and library. Two-night breaks start from £169.

Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today:

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

