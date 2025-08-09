Jordan's Peak Electricity Load Reaches 4,460 MW Amid Heatwave

Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – Jordan's maximum recorded electricity load reached 4,460 megawatts on Saturday, according to data from the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).The company had announced its readiness on Friday to manage the increased demand caused by the ongoing heatwave across the kingdom.

