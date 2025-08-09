Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan's Peak Electricity Load Reaches 4,460 MW Amid Heatwave


2025-08-09 07:07:34
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – Jordan's maximum recorded electricity load reached 4,460 megawatts on Saturday, according to data from the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).
The company had announced its readiness on Friday to manage the increased demand caused by the ongoing heatwave across the kingdom.

