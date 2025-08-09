403
Kuwait Expresses Solidarity With Lebanon Over Soldiers' Death In Blast
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's sympathy and solidarity on Saturday with the Lebanese Republic over the death and injury of a number of Lebanese Army personnel while performing their duties in southern Lebanon.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the government and people of the State of Kuwait extend their sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to Lebanon and to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Earlier, six Lebanese Army troops died and several others suffered injuries while defusing ammunition in southern Lebanon. (end)
nma
