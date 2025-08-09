Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron Says Fate Of Ukraine Cannot Be Decided Without Ukrainians

2025-08-09 03:09:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

He said that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“We remain determined to support Ukraine, working in a spirit of unity and building on the work undertaken within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing,” Macron said.

The French leader added that Europeans will also be part of the solution, as their own security is at stake.

Read also: Presidents of Ukraine and Finland coordinate positions for joint work with U.S.

“I will continue to coordinate closely with President Zelensky and our European partners,” the French president concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron ways to achieve peace and security for Europe.

Photo: Élysée

