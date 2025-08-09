Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Warns Israeli Gaza Occupation Plan Will Worsen Humanitarian Crisis


2025-08-09 03:09:14
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Moscow, Aug 9 (Petra) – Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Israel's decision to occupy the Gaza Strip will exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation faced by Palestinians and severely complicate international efforts to calm the conflict zone.
In a statement, the ministry described such Israeli decisions and plans as unacceptable, warning they threaten to deepen the tragic conditions in the Palestinian territory and carry the risk of a humanitarian disaster. It added that the move would significantly hinder global efforts to stabilize the conflict area, with serious repercussions for the entire Middle East region.

