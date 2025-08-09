Dubai Police Hand Out Umbrellas To UAE Workers To Prevent Heat Exhaustion

Over 250 workers received umbrellas to use while walking between sites and helping protect them from heat stress, as part of an initiative by Dubai Police. Workers were also given essential safety tips to prevent heat exhaustion and sunstroke, including reminders to stay hydrated and follow basic health practices.

The community wellbeing initiative by Dubai Police titled 'Shade and Reward ' targeted workers in Al Shindagha area and was conducted in collaboration with Al Raffa Police Station, the General Department of Human Rights, and the Thank You for Your Giving volunteer team.

It aimed at raising awareness among workers about the risks of working in high temperatures and providing practical tools to reduce heat exposure. Last month the initiative was held Al Eyas Police Point and benefited 300 workers.

The UAE regularly conducts various campaigns to ensure worker safety during the summer months. In June, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) enforced a ban on outdoor work under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily for three months.

The midday break , which has been in place for 21 years, also mandates that employers are obligated to ensure appropriate cooling equipment like fans for workers. They must also provide adequate quantities of drinking water, and hydration supplements like electrolytes approved by local authorities, along with other amenities and first-aid supplies at the worksite.

Additional support

In addition to this, workers were educated about their legal rights and the services offered by Dubai Police. They were also given road safety tips and information about Dubai Police's victim support services and informed about the importance of using the 901 line for non-emergencies and 999 for emergencies.

Fatima Buhjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, noted that the initiative is part of a series of programmes rolled out by Dubai Police in support of the UAE's 'Year of Community' and reflect the commitment of the entity to enhancing public safety and promote social harmony.