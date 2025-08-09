UAE: How Classic Cars In Sharjah Tell Nation's History, Serve As Vintage Time Capsules

Classic cars are vintage time capsules that embody how the UAE was transformed from a pearl diving and trading society to a modern global hub. One Sharjah-based entity is preserving, restoring, and showcasing these cars as storytellers of the country's history.

“Vehicles like the rugged Land Rovers were used in early desert exploration while the American muscle cars were popular during the oil boom era,” said Ahmad Seif bin Handal, Director of Sharjah Old Cars Club and Museum.“The elegant Mercedes sedans, favoured by early leaders, are symbols of Emirati resilience, prosperity, and evolving identity.”

Recommended For You India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announces resignation

He added that by keeping these vintage vehicles“operational and visible”, the club was actively safeguarding a“unique aspect” of the UAE's 20th-century heritage and connecting younger generations to the recent past. Established in 2008, the Sharjah Old Cars Club (SOCC) often conducts exhibitions and roadshows to integrate automotive history into Sharjah's broader narrative of tradition.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier this year, the second edition of the club's Sharjah Classic Cars Festival showcased over 400 rare vehicles, some dating back to the early 1900's. A 1988 two-door Range Rover Classic once owned by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and a 1988 four-door Range Rover belonging to the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan were among some of the exhibits.

Influx of youngsters

According to Ahmad, one of the most encouraging trends he has seen in recent times is the interest of the younger generation in classic cars.“I am most excited about the noticeable influx of younger Emirati and expatriate enthusiasts, and we are pleased to see that this legacy will continue into the future,” he said.

“This new generation is often drawn in through social media, family influence, event exposure, and a growing appreciation for the mechanical artistry and historical significance of these vehicles.”

He added that the SOCC works hard to reach out to youngsters.“Most recently, our summer camp provided workshops and presentations that blended history, engineering, and hands-on skills,” he said.“Family-focused events, meetups and our annual festival create environments where children and teens can interact with owners and their cars. We also use social media to showcase restorations and the stories behind the cars in an engaging format.”

Using technology

According to Ahmad, one of the biggest challenges in restoring classic cars is to keep the car authentic while doing modern upgrades to it.“The core principle is respecting the car's original design and historical value,” he said.“However, sometimes changes are necessary, especially if these cars are to be used on the roads requiring modifications for safety, reliability, and comfort specifically during the summer time.”

He said that changing technology has helped aid in car restorations.“Methods like 3D scanning and printing, and new fabrication techniques such as hydroforming and water jet cutting, are being increasingly used to recreate rare, damaged, or completely unavailable parts,” he said, adding that online communities and forums had made sharing knowledge, and finding rare parts easier.

Maintenance

Maintaining classic cars inappropriately was one of the most common mistakes made by rookies especially in the UAE, Ahmad said.“The UAE's extreme heat, humidity, and dust pose unique threats,” he said.“Keeping cars in non-climate-controlled garages or outdoors accelerates deterioration, causing rubber seals to dry and crack, interiors to fade and warp, and promoting corrosion.”

He added that using incorrect oils or failing to change brake fluid regularly can also lead to problems. He also urged classic car owners in the country to work on their vehicles between 6 and 8am to leverage cooler temperatures and reduce thermal stress.