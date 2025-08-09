Moehe Concludes Activities Of 2025 Summer Student Centers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has concluded the activities of the 2025 Summer Student Centers, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, along with several government bodies and educational, cultural, and community institutions.

The month-long program was held across eight centers in public schools, with the participation of 1,800-plus students of both genders from a variety of age groups.

These activities were intended to capitalize on the summer break by advancing students' personal and leadership skills, capabilities in a variety of fields, and by inculcating national identity and the values of citizenship and societal responsibility in students.

They also aimed at promoting creative thinking and innovation, reinforcing mental and physical well-being, highlighting the significance of welfare, and supporting a lasting culture of education and self-development, MoEHE said in a statement.

The centers were equipped with highly trained administrative personnel and integrated electronic systems to ensure the accuracy of procedures and swift achievement, with full adherence to MoEHE-approved instructions, the statement added.

It highlighted that these centers provided a catalyzing environment to explore students' talents and hone them under the supervision of an elite cadre of pedagogical leaders from ministries, public and private institutions, and educational centers.

This year, the centers offered 550-plus diverse activities spanning the fields of culture, arts, creativity and design, sustainability and climate change, Islamic education, science, technology, and artificial intelligence, as well as social activities and communication skills.

The program also featured sports, health, and proper nutrition, in addition to cybersecurity and digital solutions, along with activities promoting national identity and educational values, notably workshops in electronic painting and digital design, the formation of a student choir that delivered an exceptional group performance, and a variety of recreational trips that fostered team spirit and community engagement, including a visit to the "Zulal” Wellness Resort for health, recreational, and sports activities.

The current edition was characterized by the active engagement of parents, whether through attendance or by delivering awareness lectures, thereby bolstering family bonds with the summer centers and reflecting in the diversity of students' talents and creative output.

Director of the Schools and Student Affairs Department at MoEHE, Maryam Ali Al Nesef Al Buainain, affirmed the significant role undertaken by these centers in supporting students' progress in advancing their skills.

She pointed out that the centers are supportive entities that augment the educational system, helping students express their creativity, strengthen their connection to national identity and societal values, and ultimately prepare a self-confident generation capable of navigating future challenges.

Al Buainain lauded the pedagogical and administrative cadres, alongside the volunteers, emphasizing that the success achieved by this edition reflects the integrated efforts of all relevant entities, especially with the overarching programs in place and their diversity in meeting students' needs and building well-balanced individuals both intellectually and physically.