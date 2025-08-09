Abu Dhabi Named Host City For The Prestigious 2025 International Dragon Awards (IDA) Annual Conference

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) More than 7,000 delegates are expected during the four-day event in August, driving increased visitor growth to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, August 2025: The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, will host the highly anticipated 2025 International Dragon Awards (IDA) Annual Conference from 9 – 12 August 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. This landmark gathering, set to welcome over 7,000 delegates, including financial insurance elites, senior executives of insurance companies, and industry experts and scholars from around the globe, underscores Abu Dhabi's growing prominence as a leading destination for major international events.

Established in 1998, the IDA Conference is a premier gathering that celebrates excellence and upholds the values of the global insurance industry. The conference provides an unparalleled platform for financial insurance practitioners to explore emerging trends and opportunities, address challenges, and foster knowledge exchange and professional development.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said:“The 2025 IDA Conference is set to reinforce the emirate's position as a premier global hub for professional events. As part of our MICE strategy, we focus on events that generate long-term value, by filling hotels, activating venues, and creating networking and investment opportunities for local enterprises, in line with Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030. This event will not only attract a large number of delegates but also drive meaningful economic activity across the key sector of global insurance and finance. The IDA Conference will serve as a catalyst for business growth, knowledge exchange, and international partnerships, further elevating Abu Dhabi within the global business tourism landscape.”

Attendees can look forward to more than 60 in-depth knowledge sharing sessions, including 12 main sessions, 43 breakout sessions, and 10 International Finance Outlook Forum sessions.

Abu Dhabi's selection as host city marks a significant milestone in the IDA's global journey, following successful editions in major cities worldwide, including Dubai in 2015, which attracted over 6,000 delegates. With world-class venues likes ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena, rapidly expanding hotel capacity, and exceptional connectivity through Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi is the ideal destination for the MICE industry.

Abu Dhabi is committed to building a legacy through every event it hosts – and to being a place where global conversations turn into real progress.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.