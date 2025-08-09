Trump's Plan For The Next Energy Boom? Presentation From Former CIA Advisor Explains

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Aug. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A released presentation from former CIA advisor and energy strategist Jim Rickards is turning heads in Washington and beyond. In it, Rickards warns that America's greatest national asset isn't digital or financial-it's physical. And it's been neglected for decades.

“We've had this rich endowment, as I call it, right under our feet. Yet for years, we refused to touch it.”

Why U.S. Energy Independence Was a Mirage

In the presentation, Rickards outlines how past administrations celebrated“energy independence” while importing critical materials from China and restricting access to the nation's most resource-rich regions.

He points to large-scale deposits of copper, lithium, uranium, and rare earth elements sitting untouched across vast stretches of federal land.

“We have all these essential materials right under our feet. Incredibly... the United States is the only nation in the world that locks them up.”

The Real Bottleneck Isn't Oil-It's Access

Rickards says the problem isn't finding energy or minerals-it's bureaucracy. He calls out a decades-long pattern of permitting delays and federal restrictions that have stalled major projects for years-even decades.

“There's a huge copper deposit in Arizona... enough to supply 25% of what we need. It's been sitting there for 29 years.”

“The Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada is the largest known deposit of its kind... shut down since 1978.”

A Nation Sitting on a Resource Superhighway

According to Rickards, nearly one-third of the U.S. landmass is federally owned-and much of it contains strategic minerals needed for everything from national defense to electric vehicles and grid infrastructure.

“Roughly 28% of all land in the U.S. belongs to the public. And it contains world-class mineral deposits.”

He argues that tapping even a fraction of this land would give America a decisive edge in supply chains, manufacturing, and military strength-especially as tensions rise with foreign powers.

The Next Phase of American Strength Is Subsurface

Rickards believes the next evolution of U.S. leadership won't be decided on the stock market or in Silicon Valley, but in places like Nevada, Texas, and Alaska-where deep reserves of strategic materials remain largely untouched.

“For decades... the U.S. government has blocked us from tapping into our birthright. But that's all about to change.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury, with five decades of experience in economic warfare and national resilience strategy. A bestselling author and respected commentator, Rickards now leads the research advisory Strategic Intelligence, where he provides monthly briefings on the hidden forces shaping America's future.

