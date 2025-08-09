NATO Welcomes Initiation Of Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Armenia
“We welcome progress towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and thank the U.S. President Donald Trump for his investments in peace,” she noted.
According to Hart, this is a significant step forward for the normalisation process and for“regional security more broadly.”
It should be noted that the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initiated the Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Intergovernmental Relations in Washington on August 8.
