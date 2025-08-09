Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apple Announces Integration Of GPT-5 Model Into Apple Intelligence With Upcoming Ios 26 Update

Apple Announces Integration Of GPT-5 Model Into Apple Intelligence With Upcoming Ios 26 Update


2025-08-09 10:02:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple Inc. has announced its intention to integrate the GPT-5 model, recently launched by OpenAI, into its Apple Intelligence system with the release of iOS 26 and other upcoming updates next month.

The move aims to enhance the capabilities of the smart assistant Siri in executing requests that Apple's systems cannot process directly.

The new update will offer several features, most notably real-time translation of conversations via FaceTime and the Messages app, along with improvements in system-wide visual search capabilities.

Apple currently allows users to access ChatGPT models through Apple Intelligence to perform tasks such as web searches, document processing, and Visual Intelligence services on select iPhone devices, without requiring an OpenAI account.

However, users can link their accounts to benefit from premium subscription features.

The company confirmed that communication between its systems and the ChatGPT service is conducted with user IP addresses hidden and requests not stored by OpenAI, as part of its approach to preserving user privacy.

Apple's new updates are scheduled to be released in conjunction with the launch of new iPhones on September 17.

GPT-5 model features enhanced performance and security, advanced programming tools, multiple customization options, and improvements in voice interaction and visual content understanding compared to the GPT-4o model currently used by Apple.

