OIC Welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Accord

2025-08-09 09:03:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday welcomed the U.S.-brokered peace agreement concluded by Azerbaijan and Armenia.
In a press release, the Jeddah-based Muslim bloc commended this historic deal, hoping that it would lead to opening a new chapter of relations between both countries, based on understanding, friendship and cooperation, and to promoting security, stability and development in the Caucasus.
Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on Friday a U.S.-brokered peace deal at the White House to end a 35-year conflict between the two sides. (end)
