Malaysia Hosts Conference For Supporting Education In Yemen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Bugis
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The scheduled Partners for Yemen conference kicked off in the Malaysian capital on Saturday to support teaching in the afflicted nation under aegis of the Kuwait-headquartered International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO), with participation by the Kuwaiti Al-Rahma International Society.
Abdulrahman Al-Mutawaa, the IICO projects deputy director, said in a statement to KUNA during his participation in the convention that the organization places welfare of the Yemeni people on top of its priorities. Supporting the education in Yemen is not an optional matter; it is rather an investment in the nation's future, he stressed.
Shedding light on the IICO broad activities, Al-Mutawaa revealed that the organization executed up to 126 educational projects in 23 states -- in partnership with 56 local and international foundations.
In Yemen, the organization executed over the past five year various humanitarian and educational ventures at a cost of USD 11 million, he said, adding that these projects, carried out in collaboration with Yemeni associations, benefited 55,000 Yemeni students in and outside the country.
Meanwhile, Ghanem Al-Shahin, the director of programs and projects at Al-Rahma Charity, said that the society was taking part in this conference for the second time, indicating that the first round had been organized in Istanbul.
An IICO branch, Al-Tawsaol Foundation, has executed many educational projects in Yemen, he added.
The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Malaysia, Rashed Al-Saleh, indicated in remarks to the Kuwaiti news agency that the holding of the conference reflected the State of Kuwait's steady support for humanitarian and development activities throughout the globe, particularly in Yemen that has been witnessing very hard humanitarian conditions.
The latest support is in line with Kuwait's humanitarian policy, the ambassador said, adding that Kuwait's participation in the event emanates from its advocacy of education as a basis to develop communities.
Supporting education in Yemen is an investment in the country's stability and future, said Ambassador Al-Saleh.
For his part, Ali Abab, the deputy Yemeni minister of education, who was taking part in the event in the Malaysian capital, affirmed that the conferees would look into plans to face the hurdles in the humanitarian and teaching sectors.
The two-day conference also aims at securing funds for the educational projects in Yemen, he said. (end)
