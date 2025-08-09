Attention Flyers! Data Network Outage Hits Mumbai Airport, Delays Flights Of Air India And Other Airlines

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India has informed passengers on X (formerly twitter) that Mumbai Airport has been hit by a data network outage, disrupting check-in systems at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport earlier today. The issue has delayed flights of Air India and other airlines.

Air India's statement

Air India issued a travel advisory on X, stating“A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India."

“The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively,” the airline added.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)