Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Attention Flyers! Data Network Outage Hits Mumbai Airport, Delays Flights Of Air India And Other Airlines

Attention Flyers! Data Network Outage Hits Mumbai Airport, Delays Flights Of Air India And Other Airlines


2025-08-09 09:00:46
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India has informed passengers on X (formerly twitter) that Mumbai Airport has been hit by a data network outage, disrupting check-in systems at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport earlier today. The issue has delayed flights of Air India and other airlines.

Air India's statement

Air India issued a travel advisory on X, stating“A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India."

“The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively,” the airline added.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

MENAFN09082025007365015876ID1109906570

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search