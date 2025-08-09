Head, Markram, Rabada Return As Australia Host Young Proteas Side In T20I Series
The return of Travis Head has further bolstered Australia's batting depth, which was evident in their recent 5-0 sweep of the West Indies. Skipper Mitchell Marsh confirmed he and Head will be opening the innings for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, South Africa participated in a tri-series in Zimbabwe and lost to New Zealand in the final with an experimental squad.
For the Proteas, A few key names have returned for this trip, notably captain Aiden Markram and pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, but it also continues to be a test for the young side. Marsh spoke on the exciting challenge of facing a young side.
"They've some young guys that have, I guess, burst onto the scene over the last couple of years. That's always exciting for international cricket, and provides us with a different challenge, but certainly looking forward to coming up against them,” said Marsh to reporters on Friday.
Where to watch Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20 live in India
Live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa T20 2025 cricket series will be available to watch on the JioHotstar website and app in India. Live telecast of the AUS vs SA T20I series on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20 series schedule
As per Indian Standard Time (IST)
August 10, Sunday: Australia vs South Africa 1st match - 2:45 PM
August 12, Tuesday: Australia vs South Africa 2nd match - 2:45 PM
August 16, Saturday: Australia vs South Africa 3rd match - 2:45 PM
Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20 series squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment