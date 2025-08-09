Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Atrocious Attacks Kill at Least Seven Civilians

2025-08-09 07:18:17
(MENAFN) At least seven Palestinians lost their lives and dozens more were injured on Saturday as Israeli forces launched multiple attacks targeting civilians and aid recipients throughout the Gaza Strip, medical sources confirmed.

Medical personnel at al-Awda Hospital reported receiving five bodies and treating 33 wounded individuals following an Israeli strike on a civilian group north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In a separate incident, two Palestinians were killed and another wounded after Israeli forces opened fire on crowds gathered near an aid distribution point on Salah al-Din Street, south of Wadi Gaza.

Local sources also verified Israeli artillery shelling in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, alongside a drone strike near the al-Shaheed Mosque east of the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

The deadly attacks come amid escalating international condemnation of Israel’s military campaign on Gaza, where over 61,300 people have died since October 2023. The offensive has devastated the region, pushing it to the brink of famine.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing operations in the enclave.

