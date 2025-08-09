403
ECDC Warns Chikungunya Cases Soar to 240,000 Worldwide
(MENAFN) Chikungunya, a mosquito-transmitted viral fever, has surged sharply this year, with approximately 240,000 infections reported worldwide so far, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
Data collected through July reveal cases spanning 16 countries and regions across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe, resulting in 90 fatalities.
The majority of infections have been documented in Latin America, where Brazil alone accounts for 185,553 cases. Other nations affected include Bolivia with 4,721 cases, Argentina reporting 2,836, and Peru recording 55 infections.
In Asia, over 34,000 cases were confirmed, with China’s southern province of Guangdong hit hardest, reporting nearly 8,000 cases in 2025. Singapore and Taiwan each reported 17 infections, many linked to travel from affected areas including India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Pakistan, Hong Kong, and other Asian countries.
Africa reported cases in Senegal and Kenya, while European Union and European Economic Area countries identified imported cases primarily from African nations such as Madagascar and the Seychelles. The ECDC noted this “possibly indicating more widespread circulation of chikungunya in the Indian Ocean region.”
The chikungunya virus is transmitted to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes. Common symptoms include fever and severe joint pain. Although rarely fatal, vulnerable groups such as newborns, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems face heightened risks.
This evolving outbreak demands increased vigilance and rapid public health responses globally.
