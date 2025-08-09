Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center Praises Importance Of Azerbaijan-Armenia Agreement
"We warmly welcome the initialing Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty in Washington, DC - an important move by President Aliyev and PM Pashinyan that paves the way to a lasting and sustainable peace," the NGIC wrote on its X page.
As reported earlier, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, have signed a Joint Declaration in Washington on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.
