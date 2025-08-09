403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S-Africa’s greatest party defends black economic policy
(MENAFN) African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula accused the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) of lobbying abroad against South Africa’s economic transformation policies, contributing to US threats of tariffs and sanctions against the ruling party. Facing a possible 30% tariff on exports to the US, Mbalula emphasized that the ANC will not abandon its Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) program despite international pressure.
Speaking after a recent National Executive Committee briefing, Mbalula criticized the DA for pushing to dismantle transformation policies like BBBEE during US visits, calling it a continuation of imperialist attitudes. He recalled how, during apartheid, the US under Reagan had branded the ANC a terrorist group, and now the US punishes South Africa based on misleading information.
Mbalula vowed the ANC would never forsake its liberation legacy or national sovereignty, even if sanctions impact its leadership. He also condemned what he called a “right-wing fringe” undermining South Africa’s democratic policies internationally, drawing parallels with US-Cuba tensions.
Rejecting US interference in South Africa’s laws and policies, Mbalula contrasted the ANC’s commitment to transformation with the DA’s opposition to affirmative action and redress. He also criticized the Trump administration’s special immigration status granted to some white South Africans, calling the narrative that South Africa is racist misleading.
Defending BBBEE as crucial for addressing inequality in a historically white, male-dominated economy, Mbalula said the ANC would not yield to anti-transformation agendas. “If sanctions come, so be it,” he said, reaffirming the party’s dedication to achieving equity and justice for all South Africans.
Speaking after a recent National Executive Committee briefing, Mbalula criticized the DA for pushing to dismantle transformation policies like BBBEE during US visits, calling it a continuation of imperialist attitudes. He recalled how, during apartheid, the US under Reagan had branded the ANC a terrorist group, and now the US punishes South Africa based on misleading information.
Mbalula vowed the ANC would never forsake its liberation legacy or national sovereignty, even if sanctions impact its leadership. He also condemned what he called a “right-wing fringe” undermining South Africa’s democratic policies internationally, drawing parallels with US-Cuba tensions.
Rejecting US interference in South Africa’s laws and policies, Mbalula contrasted the ANC’s commitment to transformation with the DA’s opposition to affirmative action and redress. He also criticized the Trump administration’s special immigration status granted to some white South Africans, calling the narrative that South Africa is racist misleading.
Defending BBBEE as crucial for addressing inequality in a historically white, male-dominated economy, Mbalula said the ANC would not yield to anti-transformation agendas. “If sanctions come, so be it,” he said, reaffirming the party’s dedication to achieving equity and justice for all South Africans.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment