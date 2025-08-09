Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S-Africa’s greatest party defends black economic policy

2025-08-09 06:43:30
(MENAFN) African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula accused the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) of lobbying abroad against South Africa’s economic transformation policies, contributing to US threats of tariffs and sanctions against the ruling party. Facing a possible 30% tariff on exports to the US, Mbalula emphasized that the ANC will not abandon its Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) program despite international pressure.

Speaking after a recent National Executive Committee briefing, Mbalula criticized the DA for pushing to dismantle transformation policies like BBBEE during US visits, calling it a continuation of imperialist attitudes. He recalled how, during apartheid, the US under Reagan had branded the ANC a terrorist group, and now the US punishes South Africa based on misleading information.

Mbalula vowed the ANC would never forsake its liberation legacy or national sovereignty, even if sanctions impact its leadership. He also condemned what he called a “right-wing fringe” undermining South Africa’s democratic policies internationally, drawing parallels with US-Cuba tensions.

Rejecting US interference in South Africa’s laws and policies, Mbalula contrasted the ANC’s commitment to transformation with the DA’s opposition to affirmative action and redress. He also criticized the Trump administration’s special immigration status granted to some white South Africans, calling the narrative that South Africa is racist misleading.

Defending BBBEE as crucial for addressing inequality in a historically white, male-dominated economy, Mbalula said the ANC would not yield to anti-transformation agendas. “If sanctions come, so be it,” he said, reaffirming the party’s dedication to achieving equity and justice for all South Africans.

