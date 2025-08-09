403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Set to Launch AI Project to Take on U.S., China
(MENAFN) South Korea has unveiled a bold national drive to create a homegrown foundational artificial intelligence (AI) model, aiming to slash reliance on foreign technology and rival American and Chinese AI powerhouses, media reported Friday.
The Ministry of Science and ICT announced the selection of five consortia tasked with developing AI models primarily using domestic technology.
Leading the charge is telecom giant SK Telecom, heading a consortium that includes chip startup Rebellions and gaming company Krafton. Other groups are spearheaded by South Korea’s industrial heavyweights, such as LG and Naver.
Officials emphasized the initiative’s comprehensive approach, seeking to build capacity across the entire AI value chain—from semiconductors and software to data centers.
Kim Taeyoon, who directs the foundation model office at SK Telecom, told media: “Korea, at the national level, is focusing on ensuring that we lay the technical foundation to have competitiveness.”
The project leverages South Korea’s robust tech ecosystem. For instance, SK Hynix produces high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips essential for Nvidia’s AI processors, while Samsung continues to hold a leading global position in memory manufacturing.
SK Telecom plans to harness its Titan supercomputer, equipped with Nvidia GPUs, along with a forthcoming AI data center developed in partnership with Amazon, to train its AI models. Meanwhile, Rebellions is developing specialized AI chips to bolster these efforts.
Despite the push for domestic innovation, the consortia will maintain reliance on Nvidia’s GPUs for AI training in the near term.
This initiative forms a key pillar of Seoul’s wider strategy to build a near self-sufficient AI industry and cement its standing as a leader in cutting-edge technology.
The Ministry of Science and ICT announced the selection of five consortia tasked with developing AI models primarily using domestic technology.
Leading the charge is telecom giant SK Telecom, heading a consortium that includes chip startup Rebellions and gaming company Krafton. Other groups are spearheaded by South Korea’s industrial heavyweights, such as LG and Naver.
Officials emphasized the initiative’s comprehensive approach, seeking to build capacity across the entire AI value chain—from semiconductors and software to data centers.
Kim Taeyoon, who directs the foundation model office at SK Telecom, told media: “Korea, at the national level, is focusing on ensuring that we lay the technical foundation to have competitiveness.”
The project leverages South Korea’s robust tech ecosystem. For instance, SK Hynix produces high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips essential for Nvidia’s AI processors, while Samsung continues to hold a leading global position in memory manufacturing.
SK Telecom plans to harness its Titan supercomputer, equipped with Nvidia GPUs, along with a forthcoming AI data center developed in partnership with Amazon, to train its AI models. Meanwhile, Rebellions is developing specialized AI chips to bolster these efforts.
Despite the push for domestic innovation, the consortia will maintain reliance on Nvidia’s GPUs for AI training in the near term.
This initiative forms a key pillar of Seoul’s wider strategy to build a near self-sufficient AI industry and cement its standing as a leader in cutting-edge technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment