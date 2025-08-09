Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea Set to Launch AI Project to Take on U.S., China

(MENAFN) South Korea has unveiled a bold national drive to create a homegrown foundational artificial intelligence (AI) model, aiming to slash reliance on foreign technology and rival American and Chinese AI powerhouses, media reported Friday.

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced the selection of five consortia tasked with developing AI models primarily using domestic technology.

Leading the charge is telecom giant SK Telecom, heading a consortium that includes chip startup Rebellions and gaming company Krafton. Other groups are spearheaded by South Korea’s industrial heavyweights, such as LG and Naver.

Officials emphasized the initiative’s comprehensive approach, seeking to build capacity across the entire AI value chain—from semiconductors and software to data centers.

Kim Taeyoon, who directs the foundation model office at SK Telecom, told media: “Korea, at the national level, is focusing on ensuring that we lay the technical foundation to have competitiveness.”

The project leverages South Korea’s robust tech ecosystem. For instance, SK Hynix produces high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips essential for Nvidia’s AI processors, while Samsung continues to hold a leading global position in memory manufacturing.

SK Telecom plans to harness its Titan supercomputer, equipped with Nvidia GPUs, along with a forthcoming AI data center developed in partnership with Amazon, to train its AI models. Meanwhile, Rebellions is developing specialized AI chips to bolster these efforts.

Despite the push for domestic innovation, the consortia will maintain reliance on Nvidia’s GPUs for AI training in the near term.

This initiative forms a key pillar of Seoul’s wider strategy to build a near self-sufficient AI industry and cement its standing as a leader in cutting-edge technology.

