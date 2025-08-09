Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Reports 16 Injured in Sterlitamak Gas Blast

2025-08-09 06:13:46
(MENAFN) A powerful gas-air mixture explosion tore through a brick residential building in the city of Sterlitamak, located in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic, early Saturday, injuring 16 people and prompting an emergency evacuation of 15 residents, authorities confirmed.

The blast, which shook the multi-story structure, did not trigger a fire, according to a statement released by the regional branch of Russia's Emergencies Ministry. Emergency crews responded swiftly, deploying 42 personnel and 15 units of specialized equipment to the scene to stabilize the area and assist survivors.

Officials have not disclosed the cause of the explosion, which is under investigation. The building's structural integrity is also being assessed as part of the emergency response.

The incident has left the local community in shock. Bashkortostan, a federal subject of the Russian Federation, lies approximately 1,200 kilometers east of Moscow and is known for its industrial infrastructure and dense residential zones.

