403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Reports 16 Injured in Sterlitamak Gas Blast
(MENAFN) A powerful gas-air mixture explosion tore through a brick residential building in the city of Sterlitamak, located in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic, early Saturday, injuring 16 people and prompting an emergency evacuation of 15 residents, authorities confirmed.
The blast, which shook the multi-story structure, did not trigger a fire, according to a statement released by the regional branch of Russia's Emergencies Ministry. Emergency crews responded swiftly, deploying 42 personnel and 15 units of specialized equipment to the scene to stabilize the area and assist survivors.
Officials have not disclosed the cause of the explosion, which is under investigation. The building's structural integrity is also being assessed as part of the emergency response.
The incident has left the local community in shock. Bashkortostan, a federal subject of the Russian Federation, lies approximately 1,200 kilometers east of Moscow and is known for its industrial infrastructure and dense residential zones.
The blast, which shook the multi-story structure, did not trigger a fire, according to a statement released by the regional branch of Russia's Emergencies Ministry. Emergency crews responded swiftly, deploying 42 personnel and 15 units of specialized equipment to the scene to stabilize the area and assist survivors.
Officials have not disclosed the cause of the explosion, which is under investigation. The building's structural integrity is also being assessed as part of the emergency response.
The incident has left the local community in shock. Bashkortostan, a federal subject of the Russian Federation, lies approximately 1,200 kilometers east of Moscow and is known for its industrial infrastructure and dense residential zones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment