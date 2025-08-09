Romanian FM Visits Ukraine's Chernivtsi To Support Local Community (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)During her visit to Chernivtsi, Ukraine, Foreign Minister of Romania Oana Toiu met with representatives of the Romanian community, Trend reports citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

Oana Toiu reiterated the Romanian authorities' support for protecting their rights, including in areas such as education and religious freedom.

In turn, members of the Romanian community extensively presented the main challenges and requests previously addressed to the Ukrainian authorities.

Foreign Minister conveyed to the Romanian community the outcomes of high-level meetings in Kyiv, including the good news regarding the Ukrainian authorities' intention to declare August 31 as Romanian Language Day in Ukraine, as it is celebrated in the Republic of Moldova.