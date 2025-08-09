Jordanian ICT Companies Could Drive Digital Shift-Stakeholder

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 9 (Petra) – Representative of the ICT sector at Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Haitham Rawajbeh, said Jordanian companies have "extensive expertise and capabilities" in providing innovative software solutions to support the Kingdom's digital transformation and rapid developments in technological services and artificial intelligence fields.In remarks to "Petra," he referred to "the remarkable support and continuous attention of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein represent a fundamental pillar for strengthening the ICT sector and driving the national economy towards a more prosperous future, who also spur companies to innovate, pioneer, and provide solutions that serve the national economy."Made in recent years, Rawajbeh stated Jordan's digital transformation represents an "advanced model" at the regional level and has played a "pivotal" role in developing various economic and service sectors, enhancing Jordan's "competitiveness and making it an "attractive environment for technological investment."Rawajbeh emphasized the "strong" presence of Jordanian companies in foreign markets, which are now exporting their products and services to more than 60 countries around the world, reflecting the "distinguished" Jordanian workforce in the information technology area.Jordan, he noted, is placing "remarkable" emphasis on the information technology sector to provide more job opportunities for youth, support the national economy under the transition to a digital economy, and improve services provided to citizens, as a goal oulined by the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).In this context, he added that the EMV has set "ambitious" goals for the information and communications technology sector, including increasing sector revenues to JD3.9 billion by 2033, increasing employment to 101,000, and raising exports to JD4.5 billion.Rawajbeh noted the sector has "promising" opportunities, given Jordan's infrastructure, resources, trained and qualified human resources, and technical expertise that have contributed to the development of the technology system in many Arab countries.The Kingdom "stands out globally" for its focus on academic specializations offered by universities, which cover most areas of the sector while keeping pace with global developments in the technology field, he pointed out.