Dutch FM Congratulates Azerbaijan And Armenia On Historic Breakthrough

“I welcome today's agreements between Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan - a historic breakthrough in the Oval Office. I applaud both countries and US President Donald Trump for making progress possible. While challenges remain, a peace treaty is within reach,” Veldkamp noted.

As reported earlier, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, have signed a Joint Declaration in Washington on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.