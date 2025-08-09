403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US soldier charged with attempting to provide tank info to Russia
(MENAFN) A US Army soldier has been arrested for allegedly trying to share classified information about M1A2 Abrams tanks with Russia in exchange for citizenship, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday. The US supplied Ukraine with 31 Abrams tanks in 2023, many of which have since been destroyed.
The DOJ identified the suspect as 22-year-old Taylor Adam Lee, an active-duty service member stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, who held Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearance. Lee faces charges of “attempted transmission of national defense information to a foreign adversary” and “attempted export of controlled technical data without a license.”
According to prosecutors, Lee began sending technical details and vulnerabilities of the Abrams tank to Russian contacts online in June, expressing willingness to aid Moscow. He allegedly told Russian officials, “The USA is not happy with me for trying to expose their weaknesses… At this point I’d even volunteer to assist the Russian Federation when I’m there in any way.”
In July, Lee reportedly met with someone he believed to be a Russian government agent, handing over an SD card containing data on the Abrams tank, another armored vehicle, and combat operations. He also allegedly discussed providing a specific tank component, later delivering it to a storage unit in El Paso and informing an apparent Russian contact with the message: “Mission accomplished.”
Russia has not commented on the case. Reports indicate that the Abrams tanks sent to Ukraine were export models without the newest depleted uranium armor or advanced fire control systems, making them vulnerable to drones and battlefield conditions. Russia has previously displayed a captured Abrams at a public exhibition.
The DOJ identified the suspect as 22-year-old Taylor Adam Lee, an active-duty service member stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, who held Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearance. Lee faces charges of “attempted transmission of national defense information to a foreign adversary” and “attempted export of controlled technical data without a license.”
According to prosecutors, Lee began sending technical details and vulnerabilities of the Abrams tank to Russian contacts online in June, expressing willingness to aid Moscow. He allegedly told Russian officials, “The USA is not happy with me for trying to expose their weaknesses… At this point I’d even volunteer to assist the Russian Federation when I’m there in any way.”
In July, Lee reportedly met with someone he believed to be a Russian government agent, handing over an SD card containing data on the Abrams tank, another armored vehicle, and combat operations. He also allegedly discussed providing a specific tank component, later delivering it to a storage unit in El Paso and informing an apparent Russian contact with the message: “Mission accomplished.”
Russia has not commented on the case. Reports indicate that the Abrams tanks sent to Ukraine were export models without the newest depleted uranium armor or advanced fire control systems, making them vulnerable to drones and battlefield conditions. Russia has previously displayed a captured Abrams at a public exhibition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment