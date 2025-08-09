Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Chief Concerned Over Israeli Occupation's Gaza Control Decision

2025-08-09 05:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over the Israeli occupation's decision to "take control of Gaza City".
"The announcement marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages," he said in a press statement late Friday.
He added that Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure a humanitarian catastrophe of horrific proportions.
The UN chief warned that this further escalation would result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the population.
He reiterated his urgent appeal for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza, and the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners.
The Israeli occupation government on Thursday approved its head Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza City and expand its military operations. (end)
