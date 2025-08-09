Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 81 Cents To USD 69.81 Pb

KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 81 Cents To USD 69.81 Pb


2025-08-09 05:04:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped 81 cents to USD 69.81 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 70.62 pb on Thursday, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, Brent futures went up 16 cents to USD 66.59 pb, while West Texas Intermediate stood at USD 63.88 pb. (end)
