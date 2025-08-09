EC Delists 334 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties
The offices of these parties could also not be physically located anywhere.
These 334 registered unrecognised political parties are from different states and Union Territories across the country, the poll panel said.
Out of the total 2,854 registered unrecognised political parties, 2,520 remain after the cleanup exercise.
At present, there are six national parties and 67 state parties.
