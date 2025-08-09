Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EC Delists 334 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

EC Delists 334 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties


2025-08-09 05:04:17
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Election Commission on Saturday said it has delisted 334 registered unrecognised political parties which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for six years since 2019.

The offices of these parties could also not be physically located anywhere.

These 334 registered unrecognised political parties are from different states and Union Territories across the country, the poll panel said.

Out of the total 2,854 registered unrecognised political parties, 2,520 remain after the cleanup exercise.

At present, there are six national parties and 67 state parties.

Read Also Former IFS Officer Sajad Mufti Returns To Politics EC Begins VP Poll Prep

MENAFN09082025000215011059ID1109906161

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search