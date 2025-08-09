403
Trump instructs administration to prepare Putin meeting ‘fast’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to quickly organize a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN reported Wednesday, citing two anonymous White House sources. The proposal came from Putin during talks earlier in the day with US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Trump’s team began preparations for a potential summit immediately, despite such high-level meetings typically requiring lengthy planning. No venue has been confirmed, but discussions could begin as soon as next week, according to CNN.
Earlier, Trump praised the Putin-Witkoff talks, saying there was “a very good prospect” for a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. He suggested such a meeting could happen “very soon.” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also indicated that a trilateral summit involving Trump, Putin, and Zelensky was possible if Ukraine peace talks make progress.
The New York Times similarly reported that Trump shared plans with European leaders for a trilateral summit, preceded by a one-on-one with Putin.
Moscow has not confirmed any arrangements. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that more time is needed to normalize US-Russia ties before a summit can be set, noting relations had reached “an unprecedented low” under former President Joe Biden.
