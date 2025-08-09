Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Senator Chalks Out How India Can 'Improve' Ties With America, Influence In Russia-Ukraine War: 'Hope PM Modi...'

2025-08-09 05:01:12
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Senator Lindsey Graham has called on India, stating that“one of the most consequential things” the nation could do to“improve India-US relations” is“to help President Trump end” the“bloodbath in Ukraine.”

Responding to Friday's phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Graham expressed hope that PM Modi pressed Putin to“end this war in Ukraine justly, honorably and forever.”

The US senator's remarks came amid tariff tensions between India and the US over Trump's 50% tariff threat on all Indian goods.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

