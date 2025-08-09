Trump-Putin Meet Will Lead To 'Dead Solutions' - Ukraine's Zelensky Rejects US President's Territory Swap Proposal
Trump will meet Putin on Friday in Alaska, a summit that experts are viewing as a potential breakthrough to end the Russia Ukraine war.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine“will not give Russia any awards for what it has done”, adding that“Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier.”
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment