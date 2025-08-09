Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Zealand, Australia Forge Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Trade

2025-08-09 04:22:26
(MENAFN) New Zealand and Australia unveiled a strategic collaboration between their national standards agencies on Saturday, aiming to simplify trade and deepen economic integration.

During their annual summit in Queenstown, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for talks focused on closer cooperation.

The New Zealand government’s official statement detailed that the agreement will align product and service standards across the Tasman Sea, cutting business costs and fueling growth for both economies.

“We discussed the shared challenges facing the New Zealand and Australian economies and the opportunities we have to work together,” Luxon said, highlighting the alignment between New Zealand’s “Going for Growth” initiative and Australia’s productivity goals.

This Queenstown dialogue kicks off a series of upcoming trans-Tasman economic gatherings. Among these are the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum scheduled for September in Canberra, followed by meetings involving Climate and Finance Ministers, and the Closer Economic Relations Trade Ministers later this year.

