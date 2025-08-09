Traffic Alert: Accident On Rabat Street Coming From Sheikh Zayed Road
Dubai Police have sent out an alert warning motorists of an accident on Rabat Street, coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, heading towards the Business Bay Crossing.
The accident has caused traffic congestion on the road. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and care while approaching the area.
On Friday, Dubai Police sent out a warning about a disruption in traffic flow due to an accident in Dubai World Trade Centre tunnel (DWTC). The authority took to X to update motorists on the matter, clarifying that the accident was on the lane heading towards Sharjah.
