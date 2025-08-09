Philippines: Over 9.5 Million Affected By Recent Southwest Monsoon, Tropical Cyclones

More than nine million people in the Philippines have been affected by the combined impact of the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) and tropical cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday (August 9).

The disasters have so far claimed 37 lives - five confirmed and 32 still under verification. The NDRRMC's latest report, according to GMA Integrated News , shows that the affected population stands at 9,530,350 individuals, or about 2.6 million families.

Recommended For You

The report also shows that 28,703 people (7,524 families) are sheltering in 273 evacuation centres, while 40,729 others (12,004 families) are receiving aid outside evacuation facilities. The number of injured has reached 32, with 24 confirmed and eight pending confirmation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The monsoon and storms also damaged 815 roads and 43 bridges across the country, while 88, 492 homes were destroyed or damaged in multiple regions, including Northern Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Mindanao.

The NDRRMC reported that 1.76 million families require assistance, amounting to nearly Php1.29 billion (Dh83.4 million) in needed aid. So far, the government has extended help to 1.39 million families.

Agricultural losses are estimated at Php3.16 billion (Dh204.5 million), affecting over 98,000 farmers and fisherfolk. Infrastructure damage is pegged at Php16.5 billion (Dh1.06 billion), with the hardest-hit regions including Northern and Central Luzon, Calabarson, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.