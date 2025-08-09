Philippines Records Over 2,300 Leptospirosis Cases Since Start Of Rainy Season

Over 2,000 leptospirosis cases have been reported in the Philippines, according to the country's Department of Health (DOH).

According to inquirer , the DOH recorded a total of 2,396 leptospirosis cases nationwide from June 8 to August 7. Health officials in the country have earlier warned of a possible surge in infections after persistent heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon and a series of tropical cyclones in recent weeks.

Leptospirosis is an infection that can be transmitted to humans through floodwaters contaminated with the urine of infected animals, particularly rats. It can become life-threatening if left untreated.

In response to the rising cases, 19 DOH hospitals in Metro Manila have set up dedicated“fast lanes” to speed up diagnosis and treatment. These facilities include major hospitals in Manila, Caloocan, Las Piñas, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Pasig, Quezon City, and Valenzuela.

In an advisory on social media, the DOH said the following hospitals had set up“fast lanes” for quicker treatment of leptospirosis:

Manila



Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital

Philippine Orthopedic Centre

San Lazaro Hospital

Tondo Medical Centre Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Centre

Caloocan City

Dr Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium

Las Piñas City

Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Centre

Malabon City

San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital

Mandaluyong City

National Centre for Mental Health

Marikina City

Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Centre

Muntinlupa City

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine

Pasig City

Rizal Medical Centre

Quezon City



East Avenue Medical Centre

Quirino Memorial Medical Centre

National Children's Hospital

Lung Centre of the Philippines

National Kidney and Transplant Institute Philippine Children's Medical Centre

Valenzuela City

Valenzuela Medical Centre

The DOH emphasised that these fast lanes allow medical staff to quickly assess patients, determine hospitalisation needs, and prescribe appropriate treatment such as doxycycline - an antibiotic effective against leptospirosis.

Last week alone, 569 new cases were recorded amid three consecutive tropical cyclones that hit the country in late July.

The agency urged those who have been exposed to floodwaters or mud to seek immediate medical attention, especially if they experience symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle pain, or red eyes.