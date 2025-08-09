Dubai Athlete To Run, Jog, Cycle For 10,000 Kms To Raise Funds For Children With Cancer

Ghani Souleymane is an athlete with extraordinary endurance and skills. He can run, jog, swim, and cycle for kilometres altogether. He is not doing it for fun or fitness, but for a noble cause - to support and raise funds for children battling cancer .

On Friday, August 8, at Kite Beach, the 42-year-old Dubai resident and Togolese national began his 100-day journey. He aims to complete 100 consecutive T100 triathlons in 100 days - a target he describes as“extremely difficult but not impossible.”

Each triathlon will involve a 2km swim, 80km cycle, and 18km run. The swim will take place daily at Kite Beach, while the cycling and running will be completed at different locations across Dubai. The challenge will end on November 16 at the T100 Race Village.

“This challenge is bigger than sport,” said Ghani.“It will push me to my limits, but I want to show what is possible when you commit fully. I am doing this to help children and raise awareness for those battling cancer.”

“Completing one triathlon in a day requires hours of sustained effort, but repeating it every day for over three months is a different set of challenges,” said the athlete.

Ghani will need to manage muscle fatigue, joint strain, and the risk of overuse injuries, while also dealing with weather conditions in Dubai, especially the heat and humidity.

Ghani begins each day early, starting with the swim at Kite Beach before transitioning to the cycling and running segments.“The key will be to recover quickly every day so I can start again the next morning,” he said.“This is not just physical; it is a mental challenge to stay disciplined for 100 days straight.”

He is calling on residents to come out and support him at various stages of the challenge.“I want people to be part of this journey,” he said.“Anyone can join for a swim, a ride, or a run. It's about moving together and showing support for the children we are trying to help.”

Ghani works as a running specialist at Dubai's Adidas flagship store. In 2020, he was inducted into the Dubai Fitness Challenge Hall of Fame by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after completing 30 ultramarathons in 30 days . He has since completed 30 half-Ironman and 30 full-Ironman distances on consecutive days.

“Sport gave me a second chance in life,” he said.“I believe everyone can take steps towards a healthier lifestyle, no matter their starting point. Even small amounts of daily activity can make a difference. Through this challenge, I hope people see that movement can change lives, including your own.”

Funds raised from his 100-day effort will go towards causes that empower children through sport and assist those undergoing cancer treatment.“Every dirham will count,” said Ghani.“This is for the children who need our help. If my effort can give them even a small advantage in their fight, it will be worth it.”

To keep going, Ghani must consume about 7,000 calories a day. His meals will be provided by Dubai-based SKitchen, with nutritionist Yuri Nemoto overseeing his diet to ensure he maintains the energy and hydration needed to perform daily. Equipment support, including a customised Ventum triathlon bike and other gear, has been provided by sponsors.