Emirates Bans Power Banks' Usage On Flights: What Rules Do Other Airlines Follow?

From October 1, using any kind of power bank on board Emirates flights will not be allowed, the UAE-based airline announced. However, passengers can still carry the device, provided it is not charged using the aircrafts power source, or used for charging other devices while in flight.

This comes amid safety concerns of batteries and battery-powered devices across the wider aviation industry. Read the Khaleej Times report where experts weigh in on the dangers that power banks pose in flight.

Emirates is not the first to implement such a rule; other UAE-based airlines and non-UAE based carriers have similar measures in place. Here is a breakdown of the airline-specific restrictions on power banks.

Etihad Airways

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier allows passengers to carry power banks in cabin baggage. They must be placed in the bag, "individually wrapped or protected".

Power banks with an output of 100Wh are permitted; if the output is between 100Wh and 160Wh, it may require authorisation. To know more, passengers can contact the airline.

While carrying a power bank is allowed, its use on board is strictly prohibited. This includes charging the power bank or using it to charge a device.

Flydubai

While power banks are allowed in hand baggage, similar to other airlines, its use is not allowed onboard - this means both using it to charge other devices, or charging the power bank on flight.

Power banks must have a capacity less than 100Wh. However, those between 100 and 160Wh are also allowed. Any battery or power bank that exceeds 160Wh is strictly prohibited.

Power banks must be packaged to prevent accidental activation, and must be switched off. They should be stored in hand baggage and placed under the seat in front of the passenger, according to flydubai.

Air Arabia

Power banks are allowed on board Air Arabia flights, and they must be carried in hand luggage. They are not permitted in checked baggage due to safety regulations.

According to a call centre agent, it is always better to enquire at the airport or call in advance to ensure that your power bank complies with the airline's safety standards regarding lithium battery capacity.

Non-UAE based airlinesAir India

The Indian airline considers power banks as spare batteries. It stated that the devices must be packed individually for safety concerns, to prevent short circuits.

Air India allows each passenger to carry a maximum of 2 spare batteries, which can be interpreted as 2 power banks.

Qatar Airways

According to Qatar's flag carrier, any equipment with a primary purpose to power another piece of equipment is considered a battery. This applies to power banks "even when they are comprising with other small features, such as flash-light."

In hand baggage, passengers can carry the power bank, with an output less than 100Wh, without requiring approval. However, if it is above 100Wh and below 160Wh, authorisation by the airline is required.

If the capacity of the power bank exceeds 160Wh, it must be presented and carried as“Air cargo” in accordance with the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations.

Singapore Airlines

The airline, along with its budget subsidiary Scoot, recently banned the use of power banks on flights , which went into effect on April 1. However, passengers can carry power banks not above 100Wh in cabin baggage.

Those above 100Wh up till 160Wh are also permitted, but require airline approval prior to the flight.