HK-Listed IVD Medical Invests HK$149M In Ethereum Through Hashkey Exchange

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 August 2025 – HashKey Exchange, Hong Kong's largest * licensed virtual asset trading platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with IVD Medical Holdings Limited (1931), a publicly listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The two parties will collaborate to advance enterprise-level digital asset adoption and explore new models for integrating blockchain with industrial capital.

IVD Medical has made a pioneering move with a HK$149 million Ethereum purchase via HashKey Exchange. With access to trading and liquidity services provided by HashKey Exchange, IVD Medical is poised to become a pioneering“Ethereum treasury” among HK-listed companies. This partnership also marks a further step by HashKey Exchange in advancing the compliant adoption and integration of digital assets within traditional industries and Hong Kong's capital markets.

Key areas of collaboration include:



Block Trade Execution: Access to highly efficient and cost-effective ETH execution via HashKey OTC.

Liquidity Provision: Support for large-scale transactions through HashKey Exchange's global liquidity network. Asset Optimization Initiatives: Explore yield-enhancement opportunities, including ETH staking, restaking, and DeFi yield strategies, in collaboration with HashKey Cloud, the Web3 infrastructure arm of HashKey Group.

Randall Chan, VP of HashKey Exchange, commented:

“IVD Medical's forward-looking move into digital assets demonstrates how traditional industries are embracing innovation to drive growth. HashKey Exchange remains committed to the highest standards of compliance, security, and transparency, and we look forward to supporting IVD Medical in building its Ethereum treasury and exploring the tokenization of healthcare assets. Together, we aim to bridge the digital and real economies and contribute to Hong Kong's position as a global hub for financial innovation.”

See also Putting People First: ONYX Hospitality Group's Strategy for Sustainable Leadership

Gary Deng, Chief Strategy Officer of IVD Medical, added:

“We are delighted to partner with HashKey Exchange. The digital economy is the engine of future growth, and traditional industries must actively integrate to stay ahead in this new wave of technological transformation. Through this collaboration, IVD Medical aims to establish itself as a leading Ethereum Treasury player, strengthen its resilience against market volatility, and deliver long-term value to shareholders.”