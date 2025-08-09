Youth Compete In Ghazni's Traditional Archery Contest

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): An archery contest featuring six teams was held in the capital of southern Ghazni province, aiming to revive and promote this traditional sport among the youth.

Bilal Mujahid, Director of Sports and Physical Training, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the competition, which involved the use of bows and arrows, took place in the Nawabad area of Ghazni city, the provincial capital.

He said the one-day event saw 30 athletes from six teams, representing different parts of the city, participate in the contest.

Al-Badr team secured first place with 69 points, while Al-Mahdi took second place with 53 points.

Mujahid explained that the event aimed to encourage youth participation and promote local traditional games.

He also assured athletes that more attention would be given to the development of this traditional sport.

Meanwhile, Arif, one of the athletes, urged officials to support the promotion of archery.“This game has been popular among Afghans since ancient times, but it has not received proper attention,” he said.

kk/sa