European Electric Vehicle Sales Increase
(MENAFN) The volume of electric vehicles (EVs) purchased across Europe reached close to 1.2 million units during the initial six months of the year, marking a 25% year-over-year rise, as reported by automotive analytics firm JATO Dynamics.
Between January and June, EVs made up 17.4% of the continent's automobile market, an increase of 3.6 percentage points compared to the previous year.
Denmark recorded the most significant jump in EV market share with a 19-point climb, trailed by Norway at 9.2 points, Belgium at 8, Finland at 7.2, and Austria at 5.6 points, according to the figures.
The nations with the largest proportions of EVs in their vehicle sectors included Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Finland. Conversely, Croatia, Slovakia, Romania, Poland, and Italy reported the lowest levels of EV penetration during the first half of the year.
Volkswagen topped the European EV market in terms of sales, delivering 135,427 units—representing a 78% increase from the previous year.
Tesla secured second place despite experiencing a 33% decrease in deliveries due to “political controversy,” reaching 109,262 units. BMW followed with 94,658 EVs sold, reflecting a 15% improvement.
Other notable automakers included Audi with 74,561 EVs sold, Skoda with 71,789, Renault with 64,402, Kia with 55,915, Mercedes with 55,428, Volvo with 49,219, and Hyundai with 46,380 units sold.
Outside the top ten, brands such as Peugeot (43,679), BYD (41,270), Cupra (37,372), Ford (35,239), Citroen (33,557), Opel (28,954), MINI (27,617), MG (24,744), Polestar (22,744), and Toyota (19,432) also contributed significantly to the EV landscape.
